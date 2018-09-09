The car of HDFC Bank Vice President Siddharth Sanghvi, who has been reported missing since September 5, was found on Friday with blood stains on the back seat in Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday. Police, however, said they were yet to find concrete clues, Hindustan Times reported.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve (Central Region) said the NM Joshi Police had registered a missing complaint in the case, The Indian Express reported.

Close circuit television camera footage showed the Malabar Hills resident leave his office in Kamala Mills in Lower Parel at 7.30 pm on September 5, police said. His family assumed he was working late when he failed to return at the usual hour and filed a complaint after several hours on Wednesday, an unidentified police official told Hindustan Times.

Police said an investigation into his call records showed that his cellphone was switched off before he left his office. The investigators got their first lead when the phone was switched on for five minutes on Thursday which helped them trace his car to the site in Navi Mumbai.

The samples of suspected blood stains from the car have been sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Kalina, The Hindu reported.