Minister External Affairs Sushma Swaraj’s scheduled visit to Syria was postponed on Saturday after increasing tension in the war-hit country, PTI reported. Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said new dates will be announced after consultations with the Syrian government.

“The external affairs minister’s visit to Syria has been deferred due to the prevailing situation in that country,” he said. “Fresh dates will be decided in mutual consultation with the Syrian side.”

According to activists, the situation in the northern province of Idlib has deteriorated over the past week after Syria and Russia carried out their most intensive air raids on rebel positions, reported the BBC. Idlib is the last stronghold of rebels and jihadists who have been up in arms against Syrian authorities.

Swaraj was set to visit Syria for three days starting September 11, where she was supposed to lead a delegation in a joint commission meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al Moualem, reported IANS. It would have been the first high-level visit from India to Syria since the civil war broke out there in 2011.

The minister was also expected to participate in the biggest industrial fair that aims to rebuild the war-torn country, reported The Hindu. The visit was in accordance with India’s objective of helping Syria, which has traditionally been an ally. Swaraj was scheduled to hold a meeting with President Bashar Al Assad and other ministers, the report quoted unnamed officials in the Syrian government as saying. More than 40 Indian companies are participating in the trade fair scheduled from September 6-15.

According to a statement released earlier by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Swaraj was scheduled to meet companies participating in the fair followed by a joint meeting with Syrian and Indian ministers.