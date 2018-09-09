At least 21 people died in a plane crash in the African nation of South Sudan on Sunday, AP reported. The 19-seater commercial Baby Air plane was travelling from the capital city of Juba to the town of Yirol, said Minister of Information of Yirol Taban Abel Aguek.

Aguek said two men and a six-year-old child had survived the crash. One of the men, an Italian doctor with an aid organisation, was critically injured and is undergoing surgery. “There were people everywhere,” the minister said, describing the crash site. Two people are still missing.

David Subek, the chief executive officer of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed the crash although he did not mention how many people people had died, reported Reuters.

In November 2015, 41 people died when a cargo plane crashed after taking off from Juba airport. The casualties included passengers on board and people on the ground. The plane crashed on the banks of the White Nile river.