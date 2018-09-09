A transgender person was burnt alive last week in Pakistan’s Sahiwal district, around 250 km from Lahore, by four unidentified men who allegedly attempted to rape her, Dawn reported on Sunday.

The accused took the transgender person to a deserted cab station on Thursday and set her on fire after she resisted their attempts to sexually assault her, the police said.

The victim suffered 80% burn injuries and died on the way to a hospital in Lahore, PTI reported. The police are yet to register a case into the incident, Dawn reported.

Last May, Pakistan’s Parliament passed a law guaranteeing basic rights to transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners.