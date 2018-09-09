Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 16 days, was discharged from a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He was then taken to his home where he continued his protest.

The Patidar leader, who was hospitalised on Friday after his health deteriorated, alleged that the government has stationed thousands of police personnel on the road leading to his home to stop his supporters from joining him. The police reportedly stopped a few reporters and cameramen following the Patidar leader and beat them when they attempted to enter his home, PTI reported. Patel condemned the alleged police action.

अनिच्छितकालिन उपवास आंदोलन के सोलवें दिन अस्पताल से छूटी लेकर मेरे निवास स्थान पर जा रहा हूँ।किसानों की क़र्ज़ा माफ़ी और सामाजिक न्याय के तहत आज उपवास आंदोलन का सोलवें दिन पूरे प्रदेश में उपवास और जनसभा हो रही हैं।संपूर्ण लोक क्रांति का आह्वान हो गया हैं।हम कमज़ोर नहीं हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) September 9, 2018

Patel started his fast unto death on August 25 to demand reservation for his community under the Other Backward Classes category and a farm loan waiver. Last week, he prepared a will, naming his parents and sister, a gaushala (cow shelter) and the kin of the 14 Patidars who died during the quota agitation in 2015 as his inheritors.

Several political leaders such as former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have urged Patel to end his hunger strike immediately, saying his “services are needed for this country to fight further for good causes”.