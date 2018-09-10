A man, armed with a knife and an iron bar, attacked and injured seven people in France’s Capital Paris on Sunday, AFP reported quoting the police. The attacker, suspected to be an Afghan, has been arrested.

Four of the injured are in a critical condition. Two of the injured are said to be British tourists. “We are urgently investigating this incident and are in close contact with the French authorities,” the UK Foreign Office said in a statement, according to BBC.

The attack took place around 11 pm (local time) on the banks of a canal in the 19th arrondissement. The attacker first stabbed two men and a woman near the MK2 cinema on the Quai de Loire. He fled when several people threw metallic pentaque balls at him. “He had an iron bar in his hand which he threw at the men chasing him, then he took out a knife,” a security guard outside a movie hall told AFP.

The police are currently not treating the attack as a terrorist plot. “At this stage there is nothing to indicate that it could be a terrorist attack,” an unidentified police officer told BBC.

On August 23, a man armed with a knife killed two people and injured another in Paris before being shot dead by the police. The victims were the attacker’s mother and sister.