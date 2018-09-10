An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Meerut in Uttar Pradesh at 6.30 am on Monday, a day after a mild quake of magnitude 3.8 hit Haryana, reported PTI. The tremors from both the quakes were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The earthquake in Meerut district struck Kharkodha at a depth of 10 kms, the United States Geological Survey said.

There are no reports of loss of life or damage to property. More details are awaited.