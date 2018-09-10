Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi leads protest in Delhi; rail, road traffic disrupted across Bihar
The Congress has called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.
Opposition parties observed a shutdown on Monday to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress has called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.
The shutdown will be observed between 9 am and 3 pm in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, reported News18. Schools were closed on Monday in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and across Odisha. In Karnataka, bus services of the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation were not operational.
Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday said the bandh will be violence-free, according to Hindustan Times.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) announced their decision to join the protest on Friday. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam also joined the strike.
Live updates
10.09 am: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Congress workers protest at Andheri station in Mumbai, reports Hindustan Times. Government Railway Police control room confirms that protestors have stopped Borivali-bound local train.
A few petrol pumps in Chembur and Sahar in Mumbai are closed.
10.02 am: Buses, taxis stay off roads in Assam, reports Hindustan Times. “There have been no reports of any violence so far,” says Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia. Police detained a few people in some districts of the state after they tried to block roads and highways.
9.50 am: Congress workers stage protests in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, reports ANI.
9.48 am: In Kerala, protestors block vehicles and force shops, business establishments to shut down, reports Hindustan Times. Rail and air services are not affected.
All educational institutions in the state are closed. Flood-affected areas in the state have been exempted from the bandh.
9.42 am: In Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena have extended their support to the shutdown, reports The Indian Express.
Shiv Sen has decided not to participate in the bandh and will look at it neutrally. “There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST,” says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. “We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced.”
In Mumbai, the shutdown has not affected movement of vehicles.
9.37 am: Security has been tightened in Jaipur, reports ANI. Police say precautionary measures have been taken and action will be taken against protestors who resort to violence.
9.34 am: Rail and road traffic have been affected across Bihar owing to the shutdown, reports IANS. Trains were halted at Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur railway stations.
Rashtriya Janata Dal, Left parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha are supporting the shutdown. Protestors raised slogans against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
9.30 am: Members of Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) stage protests in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, reports ANI.
9.26 am: Congress workers protest in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and in Hyderabad, reports ANI.
9.21 am: Workers of Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik block railway tracks in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in Bihar, reports ANI.
9.18 am: Protesters in Gujarat’s Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses, halting movement of vehicles, reports ANI.
9.15 am: Pune’s Commissioner Of Police Venkatesham K says extra forces have been deployed across the city, reports Hindustan Times. “Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking law into their hands,” he says.
9.05 am: Rahul Gandhi along with members of Opposition parties begin march towards Ramlila Maidan, reports ANI.
9 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi joins protest in Delhi’s Rajghat.