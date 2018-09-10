The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday detained a man who claimed to have murdered missing HDFC Bank Vice President Siddarth Sanghvi, The Times of India reported. The police suspect an office rivalry triggered by Sanghvi’s promotion and salary raise as a possible motive for the crime.

Investigators identified the detainee as Ola cab driver Sarfaraz Shaikh, who said he was hired by four people to kill Sanghvi, The Hindu reported. The police are reportedly questioning four people based on Shaikh’s information.

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Tushar Doshi said Shaikh is a resident of Bonkhode village in Koparkhairane. “He [Shaikh] has confessed to have killed Sanghavi and dumped his body,” Doshi said. “He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further interrogation.”

Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the decomposed body found at the site on Hali Malang road in Kalyan where Shaikh claimed to have dumped Sanghvi’s body, The Free Press Journal reported.

“One man saw him [Shaikh] getting out of the car after parking Sanghvi’s Maruti Ignis,” Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Inspector Jagdish Kulkarni told The Indian Express. “The informant knew Shaikh, so we were tipped off about his location in CBD Belapur. We laid a trap accordingly and got hold of him.”

Sanghvi was reported missing on September 5. Close circuit television camera footage showed the Malabar Hills resident leaving his office in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, at 7.30 pm on September 5. On Friday, the Navi Mumbai Police found Sanghvi’s car in Kopar Khairane with blood stains on the seat.