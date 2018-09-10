The rupee on Monday dropped to a record low of Rs 72.49 against the dollar as the United States currency strengthened over positive jobs data. Increased purchasing by importers, including oil refiners, amid a rise in crude prices and capital outflows also affected the Indian currency’s value.

On Friday, the Indian currency had recovered slightly from its recent decline to close at 71.73 against the dollar.

Opposition parties observed a shutdown on Monday to protest against the rise in fuel prices and decline in rupee’s value. The Congress has called for the bandh, and claimed to have the support of 21 parties.

The rupee opened at a new low of Rs 72.15 against the dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market from its previous close of 71.73. On September 6, the Indian currency breached the 72-mark for the first time.

The dollar had been strengthening amid speculation of US-China trade conflict escalating. Asian shares fell for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex declined by over 250 points and was trading at 38,130.51 at 10.10 am and the NSE Nifty50 was trading 77 points lower at 11,511.15. The major gainers on the index are Axis Bank, Wipro, YES Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys and the laggards include PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Tata Motors.