Two people sleeping on a footpath were killed and two were injured when a car ran over them in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Sunday morning, reported PTI. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Devesh, was arrested from the spot. The police said Devesh was drunk and without a licence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the arrest. She said Devesh has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, which attracts a maximum jail term of 10 years.

The incident took place around 4.30 am when Devesh, who works with a software company in Gurugram, was on his way from Paschim Vihar to the airport. He lost control of his speeding car and drove it over a footpath near the Rajouri Garden flyover, where the four men were sleeping. They were rickshaw-pullers and daily labourers.

The dead were identified as Noora, 50, and Shukla, 34, reported The Times of India. While 35-year-old Manoj is in a critical state, another injured, Ram Singh, recorded his statement with the police. Singh said he had woken up to use a public toilet when the car swerved and climbed the footpath. He was able to save himself by jumping away.

A forensic and crime investigation team studied the spot and reconstructed the incident, reported PTI. After studying the tyre marks, the team concluded that while the driver wanted to take the service lane near the ESI Hospital, he lost control after applying the brakes and ran over the pavement. “One of the tyres on the rear side was found to be in a burst condition, but it cannot be said whether it was damaged before the accident or after the impact of the accident,” PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.