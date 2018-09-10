An Ola cab driver was shot dead by unidentified men in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area early on Sunday, reported the Hindustan Times. The incident happened after an argument over right of way between the driver and four passengers in another car escalated.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Umesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, aged seven and two, and a five-year-old son.

The police recovered footage of the car from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. “The number plate was not captured clearly but we have shortlisted a few possible numbers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar. However, he reused to name the accused since the matter is under investigation.

Around midnight on Sunday, Umesh parked his car on the side of a road. He was seated inside with a friend, Hemant. He later narrated the sequence of events to Umesh’s brother, Surender Sharma. According to Hemant, the other car grazed the side mirror of their vehicle. After Umesh objected, the occupants of the other car abused him and asked him to move.

“During the argument, a tall, bearded man emerged from the rear seat of the Honda City, pulled out a pistol, and shot my brother in the chest without warning,” Sharma quoted Hemant as saying.

After the incident, the suspect sat in his car and drove away.

The police confirmed that Umesh was murdered over right of way. “The occupants of the Honda City wanted Umesh to remove his car,” said officer Kumar. “The argument leading to the alleged murder was triggered by that.”

A spokesperson for Ola said the company will cooperate with the police in the investigation.

A case of murder has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station and the police are looking into the role of local criminals. “The suspects were carrying a gun at the time of the murder,” said an unidentified officer. “They are likely to have a criminal past.”