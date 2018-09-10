Nearly 190 people affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, have issued a statement against the arrest of human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, who is also an alumnus of the institution. They said the charges against her were a “travesty of justice”, concocted and fabricated. It seems to be “an attempt to malign her reputation and discredit her causes”, they added.

Bharadwaj is among the five activists who are under house arrest in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Lawyers Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, activist Gautam Navlakha, writer and activist Varavara Rao along with Bharadwaj are accused of having links to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“These arrests seem to be a mere sequel in an ongoing attempt to intimidate and arrest activists, eminent writers, professors, journalists, and human rights defenders around the country,” the statement, signed by current and former students, researchers, faculty and staff of the IIT, said. They demanded the immediate release of all the activists and sought an independent investigation by the National Human Rights Commission.

“The charges against her appear to be totally concocted: the contradictory nature of the public statements issued by the prosecution suggests as much, as does even a cursory glance at the prime evidence in the form of a letter allegedly written by her,” the statement said. “It is also very curious that the dubious letters are entirely unaccompanied by any further evidence and were first leaked to selective media outlets, and the prosecution seems to be more prepared for a ‘media trial’ than an actual one.”

On August 28, teams of the Pune Police raided the homes of several activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa as part of an investigation into a public meeting on December 31, a day before caste-related violence erupted in Bhima Koregaon.

The Supreme Court has stayed the transit remand of the arrested activists and ordered that they be placed under house arrest till September 12.

