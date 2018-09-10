A special task force of the Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested Amon Nelson Singh, the chairperson of banned Manipur-based Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council Progressive), PTI reported.

The task force’s Deputy Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma said the 28-year-old whose aliases are Chingkhei Khuman and Maheikhomba Meitei was booked for criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and for acquiring, possessing and carrying illegal firearms under the Arms Act. The team confiscated a 9 mm pistol, two 7 mm pistols and some ammunition from him.

“During interrogation, Amon confessed to being involved in extortions in Manipur,” The Telegraph quoted Sharma as saying.

Singh’s arrest came four days after a special cell from the Delhi Police announced the arrest of the banned organisation’s general secretary, Moirangthem Rana Pratap alias Paikhomba, in West Bengal’s Bishnupur. The party’s 37-year-old general secretary was accused of allegedly threatening businessmen and influential people.

On August 28, the Delhi Police said they had arrested Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba, a commander within the outfit, in Kotla Mubarakpur area, the Hindustan Times reported. Delhi Police Deputy commissioner (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that Moirangthem had ordered Oinam to set up the organisation’s base in Delhi.

Singh was sent to police custody.