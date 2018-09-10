The Missionaries of Jesus on Monday criticised the five Kerala nuns for protesting against the delay in taking action against Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, ANI reported. The nuns, along with some activists, protested in Kochi city on Saturday. They alleged that the police and church officials had denied them justice and there hasn’t been much action though the complaint was filed more than 70 days ago.

“Our conscience doesn’t allow us to crucify an innocent soul [Jalandhar Bishop] based on sexual abuse allegations by a nun,” the congregation said in a statement. “We suspect nuns have been forced into protest by external influence.”

The complainant has accused Mulakkal of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab’s Jalandhar, but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

The Missionaries of Jesus also called the allegations against Mulakkal baseless, News18 reported. “During the time the nun alleged that she was raped, we could see that she was coordinating the bishop’s programmes in Kerala. She alleged that she was raped on May 5, 2014, but even after that the bishop participated in functions at her house on her invitation,” the statement added.

One of the protesting nuns told News18 that the top police authorities were not allowing the deputy superintendent of police to carry out a free a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Minority Rights Commission has registered a case against the police in the case, and has asked Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera and Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare to file a report at the earliest.