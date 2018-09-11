North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has written a “very positive” letter to United States President Donald Trump seeking a second meeting, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Monday. “The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating,” said Sanders, reported Reuters.

She added that Kim Jong-un’s letter showed Pyongyang’s “continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation” of the Korean Peninsula. As an instance, Sanders cited a military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday where there was no long-range nuclear missile. She called it “a sign of good faith”.

The timing of their second meeting is still unclear.

Trump and Kim Jong-un leaders have been discussing North Korea’s nuclear programme since their June 12 meeting. In a joint document they signed after their summit, the two traditional enemies agreed to establish new relations.

But not much progress has been made since then. In August, North Korea criticised the US for urging other countries to keep up sanctions against Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons programme. A month before that, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said North Korea was continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs despite its pledge to denuclearise.