Petrol and diesel prices continued to surge on Tuesday, a day after Opposition parties staged a nationwide strike against the rising rates.

The price of petrol touched Rs 88.26 a litre in Mumbai – an increase of Rs 0.14 a litre compared to Monday, reported ANI. Diesel was priced at Rs 77.47 per litre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani city, petrol cost Rs 90.05 a litre while diesel Rs 77.92 per litre, reported India Today.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 80.87 and diesel cost Rs 72.97 – both marking an increase of Rs 0.14 per litre.

State-owned oil firms had in June last year discarded the policy of changing fuel rates on the first and 16th of every month, and resorted to daily price revision instead.

On Friday, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan blamed international factors for rising fuel prices and said it is essential to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of Goods and Services Tax.