A court in Delhi’s Patiala House Court complex on Monday said it would decide on the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in a case related to the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam on September 17, ANI reported. On August 31, the court granted bail to all the accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in a tender awarded to a private company called Sujata Hotels to develop and operate two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2005, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union railways minister. In return, he allegedly received a three-acre plot, worth Rs 45 crore, through a benami company owned by the wife of a Rashtriya Janata Dal MP.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April. The CBI had also filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and son, and 11 others in the case in April.

On August 24, the Enforcement Directorate filed its first chargesheet against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The chargesheet also named Yadav’s son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a company Lara Projects (earlier known as Delight Marketing Private Limited), and 10 others.