The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections, PTI reported. On September 6, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly to pave the way for early elections in the state.

The AIMIM named seven candidates, including party chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta constituency, in its first list. It also includes Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohammed Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

Chief Minister Rao, also known as KCR, has already announced a list of 105 candidates for the elections. He had said that his party will contest the elections alone, but added that it was “friends” with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Earlier, the Congress had ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Owaisi-led party.