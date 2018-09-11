The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday said they had arrested two people and recovered artifacts stolen from the Nizam’s Museum on September 2, PTI reported. A police official said fifteen special teams were part of the investigation into the case.

In their complaint, museum authorities said antique items including a gold tiffin box inlaid with diamonds, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds and a spoon and saucer that belonged to the seventh Nizam were missing from the almirah they were kept in at the Purani Haveli. “All stolen items have been recovered,” the official told the news agency.

The antique items belong to Osman Ali Khan, who was the seventh and last Nizam of the former princely state of Hyderabad until monarchy was abolished in 1948.