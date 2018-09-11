The rupee hit a new record low on Tuesday after falling to 72.74 against the dollar. It opened higher by 15 paise at 72.30 per dollar but erased all its morning gains. This was the biggest single session decline in the currency’s value since August 13, reported Money Control. The currency closed at a record low of 72.45 on Monday.

The currency was trading at 72.62 against the dollar at 3.44 pm.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex slumped by more than 500 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index broke below 11,300 points after heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries because of heavy selling pressure. The shares of HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, fell as much as 2.36% to Rs 1,993. This was the biggest decline in over three months.

The Sensex was trading at 37,407.32 points at 3.30 pm while the NSE Nifty was down more than 150 points at 11,282.30.

Coal India, M&M, National Thermal Power Corporation and Asian Paints saw their shares gain the most on the two domestic benchmark indices. The shares of Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Power Grid Corp declined the most.