Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the saffron party will win every election despite mob lynching incidents, which have been on a rise in Rajasthan. Shah said this while addressing party workers at a meeting in Jaipur. The state will have its Assembly later this year.

“Whenever there are elections, the subject of [the lynching of] Akhlaq comes up, sometimes during elections award wapsi is brought up,” Shah said, according to The Indian Express. “When Akhlaq happened we had won, we had also won when award wapsi happened. If they do something now, then too we will win. BJP workers are certain of victory.”

Mohammad Akhlaq was beaten to death in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, in September 2015 following rumours that he and his family had killed a calf and eaten beef during Eid festivities. Since then, several incidents of mobs lynching Muslims accused of eating beef, or transporting cows, have been reported. A mob attacked Rakbar Khan and his friend in Alwar in July this year while they were transporting cows, and beat up Khan, leading to his death in police custody.

In 2017, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, was killed by a mob in Alwar while he was transporting his cows to Haryana from Rajasthan. In December, a man was burnt to death in Rajsamand town of Rajasthan for alleged “love jihad”. “Love jihad” is a term frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam.

In 2015, dozens of filmmakers, writers and other artists returned awards such as the Sahitya Akademi Award as part of an anti-intolerance protest against the government, which they claimed was encouraging religious tensions. Several came to refer to the protest as “award wapsi”.

Amit Shah also criticised the Congress for its comments on the National Register of Citizens. “They speak of human rights…Doesn’t the poor of India have human rights?” he asked. “Isn’t there a concern about the security of the country?” The BJP president claimed that “hundreds of terrorists infiltrate the country and plant bomb blasts”.