The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition seeking to transfer the trial in the murder case of Rakbar Khan out of Rajasthan, reported NDTV. The court will take up the case next week.

Khan’s father, who is a key witness, claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Alwar was influencing the current investigation and the case should be moved out of the state to ensure a fair trial. The petition, filed by Khan’s family, also demands a court-monitored investigation into the case.

Khan and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows through a forest area when a mob attacked them on July 20. While Aslam managed to escape and hide in the bushes, Khan died of his injuries while in police custody. Mohan Singh, an assistant sub-inspector, subsequently admitted that there had been a delay in taking Khan to hospital. He was suspended and three other personnel were transferred.

On Friday, the police charged three men in connection with Khan’s murder. A a 25-page chargesheet was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ramgarh, saying that four men were responsible for the attack on Khan on July 20. One of the accused is yet to be arrested.

The police said that an investigation was pending against two others, including Naval Kishore who informed them about the incident. However, they refused to call it a case of mob lynching.