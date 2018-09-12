The Indian rupee breached a new low record of 72.91 against the United States dollar on Wednesday, and was trading at 72.85 at 10.16 am. On Tuesday, the rupee finished at a record low of 72.69.

The domestic indices made relative gains after two consecutive days of losses in intra-day trading ahead of the release of August retail inflation data and amid mixed cues from international markets. The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,395.18, down 17 points, and the NSE Nifty50 was trading 10 points lower at 11,276.90.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex slumped 509.04 points to 37,413.13. The National Stock Exchange Nifty declined 150.60 points to finish at 11,287.50. It was the steepest fall for both indices since March 16, and the lowest close since August 2.

PowerGrid, ITC, ONGC, Adani Ports and Hindustan United Lever were among the major gainers on the Sensex while Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Asian markets are heading for a tenth consecutive day of losses amid speculation of an escalation in the trade war between the United States and China. Oil prices rose on Wednesday.