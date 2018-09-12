state news

Madhya Pradesh: Constable dies after prisoner attacks him with a pickaxe inside police station

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the dead, along with a government job for a family member.

by 
OpenStreetMap Contributors

A police constable died on Wednesday after he was attacked by an undertrial inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI. Head constable Umesh Babu, 50, died of injuries to his head, said Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares.

The incident happened at Umri police station in Bhind district on September 9. Vishnu Rajawat, 25, who was arrested by the police on charges of public disturbance, attacked Babu and another policeman with a pickaxe in order to escape from custody.

“One of two injured policemen, head constable Umesh Babu, died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning,” said Alvares. “The other injured constable is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhind.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Babu’s kin, along with a government job for a member of his family.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera inside the station premises. It shows Rajawat creeping up quietly behind the two policemen seated at their desks. While Babu collapsed on the spot after he was hit, the other policeman attempted to shield himself but could not avoid the blow.

Rajawat and his accomplices were caught by other policemen before they could escape, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gurukaram Singh.

