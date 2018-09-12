Gurugram: Municipal corporation seals mosque, claims it was too close to IAF depot

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Wednesday sealed a mosque in Sheetla Mata colony, days after tension in the area over the use of loudspeakers at the shrine. However, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said the mosque was too close to the Indian Air Force’s ammunition depot, The Indian Express reported.

“The mosque has been sealed in accordance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which prohibits any new construction within 300 metres of the IAF ammunition depot,” Yadav said. “The structure lies within this radius.” The municipal body, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it had sealed 11 such structures.

Some people belonging to Hindutva outfits had last week protested the use of loudspeakers at the mosque, claiming that the call to prayer disturbed them. On September 6, representatives of the Muslim community met Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Pratap Singh.

“Two-three days ago, some anti-social elements came to the area and submitted a letter against us to commissioner of police [KK Rao],” In a letter to Singh, the Muslim Ekta Manch alleged. “The officer at Sector 5 police station called both sides on September 5 and asked us to keep the volume of the loudspeaker low.”

But Hazi Shehzad Khan, the chairperson of the Muslim Ekta Manch, told The Indian Express last week that despite lowering the volume of the loudspeakers, Hindutva outfits continued to protest. “They said they did not like the presence of a mosque in the locality and that they would not allow us to pray there,” he added.

On April 20, several Hindu residents had disrupted namaaz in Sector 53 in Gurugram, where around 500 Muslim men had gathered. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media, following which six persons were arrested for hurting religious sentiments. They were later released on bail.