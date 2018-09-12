Mumbai fire

Kamala Mills fire: Judicial panel recommends action against restaurant owners

Besides the owners of the restaurant, the panel also recommended action against Ramesh Gowani, the co-owner of the premises.

by 
IANS

The judicial committee investigating the fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on December 29 has blamed and demanded action against a co-owner of the premises and owners of the Mojo’s Bistro and 1 Above restaurants, where the fire blazed. As many as 14 people had died in the incident.

The three-member panel, comprising retired judge AV Sawant, architect Vasant Thakur and former municipal commissioner K Nalinakshan, which had been appointed by the Bombay High Court in April, submitted its report on Monday, PTI reported. The report was made available to the public on Wednesday.

The committee recommended that the court take “appropriate punitive action” against Kamala Mills co-owner Ramesh Gowani. Gowani holds 95% of the share value of the property. He had permitted the restaurant owners to make unauthorised additions to the structures, the panel said.

“To make the situation... fatal for the patrons who died due to asphyxia...there was no trained staff or security personnel to guide them in case of emergency,” the report said, adding that 13 patrons and a waiter at 1 Above died after the waiter told them to take refuge in the illegally constructed toilet after the blaze began.

“The rear side of the terrace was blocked, and the terrace area was used for stocking inflammable material such as liquor, kerosene and coal,” the report said. “Also, the terrace was used for serving hookah. All of these were in violation of the licence terms and the fire norms.”

The report added that Superintendent of State Excise AB Chaksar and Excise Inspectors Sandeep More and Vijay Thorat ignored the violations. It urged “stricter checks and balances” in future to ensure such violations do not take place.

The police have already arrested Gowani and six owners of 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro. In May, the Supreme Court denied bail to Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tulli, who had appealed against a Bombay High Court order.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.