Health Report Card

In India, air pollution led to more lung diseases than smoking, finds new study

Air pollution led to 53% of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder cases in 2016 while 25.4% is attributed to tobacco use.

by 
Prakash Singh/AFP

Air pollution was the leading risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder in several parts of India in 2016, according to a new study published in The Lancet on Wednesday.

Air pollution led to 53% of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder cases in India in 2016, while 25.4% is attributed to tobacco use and about 16.5% to occupational hazards, according to a Lancet study on ‘The Global Burden of Disease Study 1990–2016’. Smoking, meanwhile, causes more than 80% of the lung disease cases across the world.

Chronic respiratory diseases, which includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and asthma were responsible for 10.9% of all deaths in 2016. The number of cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder in India increased from 28.1 million in 1990 to 55.3 million in 2016, according to the study. The number of asthma cases increased from 22.9 million in 1990 to 37.9 million in 2016.

“One striking finding is that the rate of increase in the prevalence of ischaemic heart disease and diabetes is the highest in less developed states where the COPD and communicable diseases burden is already high and where health infrastructure is less than optimal,” said Professor Lalit Dandona, director of India State-level Disease Burden Initiative, according to the Hindustan Times.

Deaths from heart diseases and stroke almost doubled, up from 15.2% of all deaths in 1990 to 28.1% in 2016, according to the study.

Diabetes contributed to 3.1% of the total deaths in India, with more deaths among women (3.4%) than men (2.9%). “The number of people with diabetes in India increased from 26 million in 1990 to 65 million in 2016,” the study said. “The prevalence of diabetes in adults aged 20 years or older in India increased from 5.5% in 1990 to 7.7% in 2016.”

Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.