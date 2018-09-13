campus report

Delhi University Students’ Union polls: Counting of votes suspended due to faulty EVMs

The National Students’ Union of India – the Congress’ student wing – alleged that the machines were sabotaged to help the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

by 
Students queue up to cast their votes on Wednesday | IANS

Counting of votes in the elections for Delhi University Students’ Union was suspended on Thursday following allegations of malfunctioning electronic voting machines, The Indian Express reported. There is no clarity on the next date of counting yet.

The counting was suspended due to “faulty EVMs and the students’ uproar over it”, a university official told PTI. Counting was put on hold for about an hour earlier in the day as well, reportedly due to a glitch in an electronic voting machine.

“We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it,” an election officer said. “It was decided to suspend counting. A fresh date for the counting will be announced soon.”

Initial trends showed the National Students’ Union of India – the Congress’ student wing –ahead in the race for the president post, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leading the election for the vice president’s post, PTI reported.

NSUI leader Ruchi Gupta alleged “some sabotage” was carried out to help the ABVP. “NSUI was winning DUSU President and Secretary [posts] after 6 rounds [of counting],” she said. “Then six EVMs started malfunctioning and EC [Election Commission] wanted to set those aside. How is it that machines which were working till yesterday during polling are no longer working during counting? Clearly some sabotage to help ABVP.”

Around 1.35 lakh students had voted to elect representatives to the students union on Wednesday. Twenty-three candidates contested the elections. The voter turnout was 44.6%, higher than last year’s 43%, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the National Students’ Union of India, and the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing in alliance with the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and All India Students’ Association are in the fray.

As part of its election promises, the National Students’ Union of India had assured to obtain the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had promised to spend 50% of the student’s union budget on activities related to women and social justice, along with special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on campuses.

AAP’s student wing promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths on campuses, ending the “culture of hooliganism”, and opposing commercialisation of education.

