nuclear safety

India meets all criteria to become member of Nuclear Suppliers’ Group, says United States

However, China’s opposition has prevented it from happening, said an official.

by 
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping | PIB

India meets all the criteria to become a member of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group but China’s negative response has prevented it from happening, the United States said on Thursday, according to PTI.

“The Nuclear Suppliers’ Group is a consensus-based organisation,” said Alice Wells, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, in Washington. “India has not been able to secure membership as a result of opposition from China.”

The NSG is a 48-nation body, which monitors and controls the export of materials or technology that can be used to create nuclear weapons. Admission of new members is done through consensus. India had formally applied for membership in May 2016. Even though India has the backing of a majority of the members, China has been blocking India’s membership.

India is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The US will continue to support India’s bid for membership, said Wells. “We have deemed that we are not going to limit our own cooperation with India based on a Chinese veto,” she said. “We moved ahead with a Strategic Trade Authorisation-1 and we certainly believe that India meets all of the qualifications of the NSG and will continue to actively advocate on behalf of India’s membership.”

By granting STA-1 status, the US has accommodated India as one of its closest allies, Wells said. “It reflects just the intimacy of the strategic partnership,” said Wells.

Earlier this year, India’s membership bid got the support of the Nordic countries of Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Norway. Russia also said it will continue to support India’s membership bid.

Why China is blocking India’s NSG bid

China maintains that it will not support India’s entry until there is a universal formula to accept applications from all countries that haven’t signed the NPT.

China has suggested a two-step approach for such countries – evolving a universal formula and then taking up each country’s applications. According to analysts, China’s objection could be its attempt to also get ally Pakistan – which has not signed the NPT – on the bloc.

India has been taking up the NSG issue with China at different levels, including in meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the NSG membership, combined with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Beijing repeatedly blocking the listing of Pakistan’s Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations, continue to affect India-China ties.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.