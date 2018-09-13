sacrilege controversy

Punjab: High Court stays proceedings against three police officers in Kotkapura sacrilege case

The officers had moved court after their names were added to a complaint for an attempt to murder on the recommendations of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission.

by 

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against three police officers in a case related to the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s findings on incidents of sacrilege in the state, reported PTI. The police officers include former Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Raghbir Singh, and Station House Officer Amarjit Singh.

“The court has stayed the consequential proceedings arising out of the recommendations of the commission,” said advocate Santpal Singh Sidhu representing the three police officers.

The bench of Justice RK Jain asked the Punjab government to respond to its notice by September 20 when the case will be heard again.

In October 2015, two people were killed and 60 injured in police firing when they were protesting against a series of incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy text of the Sikhs. The first incident of desecration was reported from Bargari in Faridkot district. The Central Bureau of Investigation was probing three sacrilege cases including theft of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Kotkapura.

The petitioners on Wednesday had moved the High Court against the commission’s findings, which recommended that their names be added to a First Information Report for attempt to murder. On August 7, the district police filed a new case against unidentified policemen for attempt to murder at the Kotkapura police station on the recommendations of the commission, reported the Hindustan Times. Three days later, the names of Charanjit Singh and Amarjit Singh were also added to the FIR registered in 2015.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released CCTV footage showing police action against people demonstrating against the desecration in Kotkapura.

In August, the Punjab Assembly passed the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2017, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill that make desecration of religious texts punishable with life imprisonment.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.