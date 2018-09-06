Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday released CCTV footage from 2015, showing police action at people demonstrating in Kotkapura city against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. Two people had been killed and 60 hurt in the clashes on October 14, 2015.

Sidhu held former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal responsible for the police firing, PTI reported. Sidhu said both should be booked because there was evidence against them in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report, which investigated sacrilege incidents in Punjab.

“Both Badals should be booked first and later the proposed special investigation team can investigate the matter,” Sidhu said. “The commission says there is prima facie evidence against them.”

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he had acquired the footage from different cameras installed on the main road, connecting Moga, Jaitu and Muktsar areas in Kotkapura. He added that the CCTV footage showed senior Indian Police Service Officer RS Khatra and other officers urging the protestors to end the dharna. When the demonstrators refused to do so, several police officials picked up Panthpreet Singh, the group’s leader, forcibly and took him away, Sidhu said.

The Congress leader said the police lobbed tear gas shells and opened fire to disperse the crowd. “The people who were sitting peacefully at the dharna site in Kotkapura were brutally thrashed by the police,” he alleged.

The minister also released a statement by Dr Kulwinderpal Singh, who was asked by the police to reach Kotkapura city on October 14, 2015, as “any eventuality might arise” due to the protests.

The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government in August passed a law to make desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Bhagavad Gita, the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible punishable by life imprisonment.