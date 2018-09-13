Punjab seeks new technology to cut down on paddy burning, declares award of more than Rs 7 crore

The Punjab government on Thursday announced a cash award of more than Rs 7 crore to help develop technology that would provide a solution to effectively manage paddy straw produced and burnt in the state and cut down on air pollution. Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission, called upon research institutions and individuals to come up with a cheaper and environment-friendly technology, which would be evaluated by the Punjab Agricultural University.

The commission addresses issues related to sustainability of agriculture, improving farmer incomes, and other rural problems, and is consulted by the government. Jakhar was speaking in Berlin in Germany at an international conference on agricultural emissions and food security.

According to estimates Jakhar shared, Punjab produces approximately 19 million tonnes of paddy straw, 75% of which is burnt and leads to air pollution. Burning the stubble of paddy crops has been one of the primary causes of air pollution in the region. The commission will look for technology that would help to decompose the paddy straw in less than 20 days. It should also be safe for the rice crop, not affect its yield, and should not be genetically modified, said Jakhar.

The state government would distribute the crop residue management machinery in large numbers, making them easily accessible to farmers. The government will also provide a subsidy to make the machines affordable to farmers.

In December 2017, the National Green Tribunal had criticised Punjab for not taking effective steps to curb stubble burning in the state. The green court had noted that the state government had failed to provide financial assistance and infrastructure to the farmers to encourage them not to burn agricultural residue.

Later, the Centre had also approved a regional project under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change to incentivise farmers against stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states, including Punjab.