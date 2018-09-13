air pollution

Punjab seeks new technology to cut down on paddy burning, declares award of more than Rs 7 crore

It should help to decompose the paddy straw in less than 20 days and be safe for the crop and the environment, said the chairman of a farmers’ body.

by 
Reuters

The Punjab government on Thursday announced a cash award of more than Rs 7 crore to help develop technology that would provide a solution to effectively manage paddy straw produced and burnt in the state and cut down on air pollution. Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission, called upon research institutions and individuals to come up with a cheaper and environment-friendly technology, which would be evaluated by the Punjab Agricultural University.

The commission addresses issues related to sustainability of agriculture, improving farmer incomes, and other rural problems, and is consulted by the government. Jakhar was speaking in Berlin in Germany at an international conference on agricultural emissions and food security.

According to estimates Jakhar shared, Punjab produces approximately 19 million tonnes of paddy straw, 75% of which is burnt and leads to air pollution. Burning the stubble of paddy crops has been one of the primary causes of air pollution in the region. The commission will look for technology that would help to decompose the paddy straw in less than 20 days. It should also be safe for the rice crop, not affect its yield, and should not be genetically modified, said Jakhar.

The state government would distribute the crop residue management machinery in large numbers, making them easily accessible to farmers. The government will also provide a subsidy to make the machines affordable to farmers.

In December 2017, the National Green Tribunal had criticised Punjab for not taking effective steps to curb stubble burning in the state. The green court had noted that the state government had failed to provide financial assistance and infrastructure to the farmers to encourage them not to burn agricultural residue.

Later, the Centre had also approved a regional project under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change to incentivise farmers against stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states, including Punjab.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.