vadra land deal

DLF-Vadra deal: Haryana chief minister says licence of the land is ‘deemed lapsed’

Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has not renewed the licence.

by 
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | IANS

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that the licence of the land purchased by real estate firm DLF in a controversial deal with Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra had not been renewed. Subsequently, the licence “stood deemed lapsed”, Khattar said at a media briefing in Chandigarh, according to The Indian Express.

Khattar’s statements came two weeks after the police registered a first information report against Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

However, unidentified government officials later told The Indian Express that the licence cannot be deemed to lapse. “Technically, the licence cannot be called deemed lapsed because the department has not yet initiated process for its cancellation,” an official said. “Also, the DLF has been depositing licence renewal fee to the department. The licence, which has not been renewed since 2012, has also not been transferred from Skylight Hospitality [Vadra’s firm] to DLF’s name as yet.”

“DLF is a 100% compliant organisation in all respects,” a DLF spokesperson told the daily. “As far as this licence is concerned, all government charges and dues stand paid. he plot would be developed as per the permissions, rules and regulations of the government.”

In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had set up a commission led by Justice SN Dhingra to investigate licences given to develop real estate in four villages – Sihi, Shikohpur, Kherki Daula, and Sikanderpur Bada – in Gurugram. The report had accused Hooda, who was the chief minister at that time, of giving a few private companies undue advantages in procuring licences. This includes Skylight Hospitality owned by Vadra.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.