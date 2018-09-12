‘No discrimination of leprosy patients’: SC issues guidelines for rehabilitation

The Supreme Court on Friday said there should be no discrimination against leprosy patients and it should be ensured that they receive adequate attention and rehabilitation measures, Live Law reported.

The top court said this while issuing guidelines to states and Union Territories to end the discrimination of leprosy patients. It asked the governments not to use frightening pictures in their awareness campaigns, The Indian Express reported.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said the patients should be allowed to continue a normal life and there should be awareness about the free of cost treatment for leprosy. The court also said that such patients should be granted the Below Poverty Line cards so that they can avail benefits under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme.

There should not be any discrimination of leprosy patients in treatment, education etc.Leprosy patients should be able to continue a normal life. They should be given BPL cards to avail AAY scheme. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 14, 2018

The Supreme Court order came after a public interest litigation filed by visually-challenged lawyer Pankaj Sinha who alleged that leprosy was still considered a social stigma as a result of government’s apathy. The petitioner alleged that those affected with the disease are discriminated against in treatment, education, sanitary benefits and rehabilitation.

In July, the Supreme Court had issued a slew of directions to end the stigma attached with leprosy, including asking the health department to carry out awareness campaigns. It directed hospitals to not refuse treatment and administer the first injection under the multi-drug therapy. “It has to be remembered that a person has a right to health and to obtain treatment at government hospitals,” the court had said.

In August, the bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal on the feasibility of advancing a suggestion to Parliament to pass an affirmative law that confers rights and benefits on people with leprosy.

“If persons suffering from leprosy are to come mainstream there has to be some state protection,” Misra had then said, according to the Hindustan Times. “It is the duty of the collective society. People don’t come into the open to say they are suffering from it. They try to hide it. They should not hide it. This mindset has to change.”