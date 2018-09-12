National News

‘No discrimination of leprosy patients’: SC issues guidelines for rehabilitation

The top court said leprosy patients should be granted the Below Poverty Line cards so that they can avail benefits under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme.

by 
HT Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday said there should be no discrimination against leprosy patients and it should be ensured that they receive adequate attention and rehabilitation measures, Live Law reported.

The top court said this while issuing guidelines to states and Union Territories to end the discrimination of leprosy patients. It asked the governments not to use frightening pictures in their awareness campaigns, The Indian Express reported.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said the patients should be allowed to continue a normal life and there should be awareness about the free of cost treatment for leprosy. The court also said that such patients should be granted the Below Poverty Line cards so that they can avail benefits under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme.

The Supreme Court order came after a public interest litigation filed by visually-challenged lawyer Pankaj Sinha who alleged that leprosy was still considered a social stigma as a result of government’s apathy. The petitioner alleged that those affected with the disease are discriminated against in treatment, education, sanitary benefits and rehabilitation.

In July, the Supreme Court had issued a slew of directions to end the stigma attached with leprosy, including asking the health department to carry out awareness campaigns. It directed hospitals to not refuse treatment and administer the first injection under the multi-drug therapy. “It has to be remembered that a person has a right to health and to obtain treatment at government hospitals,” the court had said.

In August, the bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal on the feasibility of advancing a suggestion to Parliament to pass an affirmative law that confers rights and benefits on people with leprosy.

“If persons suffering from leprosy are to come mainstream there has to be some state protection,” Misra had then said, according to the Hindustan Times. “It is the duty of the collective society. People don’t come into the open to say they are suffering from it. They try to hide it. They should not hide it. This mindset has to change.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.