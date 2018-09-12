City news

Burari deaths: Family committed suicide, reveals psychological autopsy report

The Delhi Police said the report was consistent with its own findings.

by 
IANS

The psychological autopsy of 11 members of a family who were found dead at their home in North Delhi’s Burari locality in July has revealed that they committed suicide, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which was approached by the Delhi Police to conduct the psychological autopsy, submitted its report on Wednesday.

A psychological autopsy is conducted to study the mental state of the deceased by analysing their medical records, interviewing family and friends and researching on their state of mind prior to death.

A post-mortem report had earlier confirmed that the 11 people had committed suicide. However, the police are yet to receive the viscera report, which is necessary to rule out the possibility of them being poisoned.

On July 1, 10 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging in the living room of their home while the last body, that of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, was found on the floor in another room. The dead included Devi’s two sons, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. The mouths and eyes of the corpses were covered and their hands tied behind their backs. Investigation showed that the family did not intend to commit suicide while performing a ritual that they believed would help them meet Narayan Devi’s husband, who died years ago. While relatives alleged foul play, no signs of forced entry were discovered.

“The psychological autopsy conducted by the CBI is consistent with our findings,” said a Delhi Police investigator. “It confirms that for over a decade, one of the family members, Lalit Bhatia, had been writing on or dictating ritualistic practices to other relatives.”

