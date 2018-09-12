Election Funding

Aam Aadmi Party says it will no longer publish a list of its donors on website

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said donors have alleged that they were harassed by members of the Opposition parties just before elections.

by 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (centre) with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (left) and Delhi minister Gopal Rai (right). | PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party has said that it will not publish the list of people who donate to the party anymore to ensure their privacy and safety of the party’s supporters, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said there have been several complaints of donors, both from India and foreign countries, being harassed by members of Opposition parties, especially right before elections. Several donors have alleged that they have been told not to contribute to the Aam Aadmi Party, Rai said.

“While making our financial transactions transparent was our primary agenda, it is also our responsibility to ensure that the people standing with us do not face any harassment,” Rai said. Rai, a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, said that the details will be submitted to the Income Tax Department in a a timely manner.

The party had temporarily removed the donor list in 2016 as well citing safety concerns. The list was uploaded again after they were criticised for not maintaining transparency during election campaigns.

The announcement came days after the Election Commissioner issued a showcause notice to the party asking it to explain alleged discrepancies in the donations it received in the 2014-’15 financial year. The Election Commission said that hawala transactions had been “wrongly disclosed as voluntary donations”.

In January, the Central Board of Direct Taxes pointed out to the Election Commission the alleged discrepancies in the party’s actual and reported donations. In a notice to the AAP on November 27, 2017, the Income Tax Department claimed that the party had not disclosed income worth Rs 13 crore and had also not recorded the details of 462 donors. These donors reportedly gave Rs 6.26 crore.

The Election Commission asked the party to explain within 20 days why no action should be taken against it.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.