Loan Defaults

CBI needed PM Modi’s approval to aid Vijay Mallya’s ‘great escape’, claims Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president alleged that the investigating agency reported to the prime minister.

by 
Congress President Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and alleged that Modi approved the downgrading of a lookout notice against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

On Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition Congress accused each other of colluding with Mallya, who is accused of fleeing to London after defrauding Indian banks of over Rs 9,000 crore.

The Congress president said the Central Bureau of Investigation had aided Mallya’s “great escape” by “quietly changing the ‘detain’ notice to ‘inform’.” Gandhi also claimed the investigating agency reports directly to Modi. “It is inconceivable that the CBI, in such a high profile, controversial case, would change a lookout notice without the approval of the prime minister,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday claimed that it had diluted the notice in November 2015 that called for his detention on sight at airports to a “report on arrival” as it did not consider him to be a flight risk at the time.

The Congress leader’s claims are linked to statements made by anonymous sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation to media outlets that it was the original circular, issued in October 2015, asking for Mallya to be detained that contained the error. An officer had inadvertently ticked the detention box while filling out a notice, reports claimed.

Mallya was a member of the Rajya Sabha when he left India. He claimed on Wednesday that he had met Jaitley before leaving and had offered to reach a settlement with banks. Jaitley said Mallya had indeed walked up to him “on one occasion” as he was leaving the House, but that he had not allowed him to proceed with the conversation.

On Thursday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Jaitley of “colluding with a criminal” in helping him “run away” from the country. He claimed there were only two possibilities – either Jaitley helped Mallya escape of his own accord, or did so on instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal, however, claimed that Mallya’s “relationship” with the Gandhi family had led to banks loaning him such exorbitant loans and violating protocol.

Mallya is currently in the middle of an extradition trial in the United Kingdom. A verdict is expected in December.

