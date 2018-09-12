Delhi court orders framing of charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case

Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against the former Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute, RK Pachauri, in a sexual harassment case, ANI reported. The next hearing of the matter is on October 20.

The charges will be filed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354-A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks), 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code, reported News 18.

Pachauri told News 18 he did not want to comment on the matter. “I am out of the country.”

The complainant said the court’s move has been a “big leap towards the truth”. “Chuffed to bits,” the complainant told ANI. “This has not been easy. I am relieved [and] exhausted fighting RK Pachauri.”

Pachauri was accused of sexually harassing a female colleague in 2015. When the woman filed a complaint against Pachauri that year, he immediately moved a Delhi court for anticipatory bail and the police was initially restrained from arresting him. He was never arrested during the investigation.

On March 1, 2016, the Delhi Police had filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against Pachauri for allegedly sexually harassing the woman. He was also accused of stalking and criminally intimidating the victim.

Reports said that after a year-long investigation into the case against Pachauri, the police found more than 6,000 texts and WhatsApp messages between him and the complainant between September 2013 and February 2015, besides 34 calls he had made to her in that time. In February 2016, another woman accused Pachauri of sexually harassing her.

In February, a Delhi court dismissed Pachauri’s plea for a gag order against media coverage of the sexual harassment allegations against him. Pachauri claimed that the women’s allegations against him, covered by several media houses, was damaging his reputation.