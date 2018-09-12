Voting under way for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections
Students are voting for the post of the president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.
Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi are voting for elections to the students’ union on Friday. The second phase of voting began at 2.30 pm and will continue till 5.30 pm. The first phase had taken place from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Results are expected on Sunday.
The posts that will be elected through the polls are those of the president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union. Candidates had participated in a presidential debate on Wednesday night, PTI reported.
The All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India, Democratic Students’ Federation and All India Students’ Federation have joined hands to form the United Left alliance.
On Monday, the Delhi High Court had put on hold an order of the university cancelling the candidature of National Students’ Union of India’s presidential nominee Vikas Yadav. The NSUI is the students’ wing of the Congress. The university’s grievance redress committee had invalidated Yadav’s candidature on September 7. He was among four students fined for selling pakodas (fritters) in February as part of a protest against a comment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The other major candidates for the president’s post are N Sai Balaji from the United Left Alliance and Lalit Pandey from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, reported the Hindustan Times.
A day before these elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won the posts of president, vice president and the joint secretary after a controversial counting process in the Delhi University Students’ Union polls. The post of secretary was won by the National Students’ Union of India.
The counting of votes was briefly suspended due to “faulty electronic voting machines and the students’ uproar over it”, a Delhi University official had said.