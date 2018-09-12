India-Pakistan Ties

Kashmir dispute: Turkey pledges support for Pakistan, says UN should resolve matter peacefully

The Turkish foreign minister said the country will stand with Pakistan at the United Nations.

Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (file photo) | Adem Altan/AFP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute and said the United Nations should resolve the matter peacefully, PTI reported. Cavusoglu made the statement after meeting his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday.

“[In] the group that has been formed over Kashmir in the UN, we will stand with Pakistan and try to make it successful,” he said, referring to the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, formed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The group will meet on the sidelines of the upcoming annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi said Turkey supported Pakistan’s effort for a peaceful resolution at the UN.

“At the United Nations conference there will be a separate meeting on Kashmir on the side,” Qureshi said. “It happens every year but it is different this time because a new UN report has come out which sheds light on the India-occupied Kashmir. There has certainly been a surge in the interest of people in the human rights abuses that are taking place there.”

Qureshi invited Cavusoglu to the conference, Dawn reported. In June, a report by the United Nations on the situation in Kashmir had detailed alleged human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control. India had called the report “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”, while Pakistan said it was ready to facilitate a Commission of Inquiry to visit Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

In April 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that the India-Pakistan dispute on Jammu and Kashmir could be resolved through “multilateral talks” involving his country’s participation. India had said the Kashmir dispute was a bilateral matter, and rejected the offer.

