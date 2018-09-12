United States: Hurricane Florence leaves five people dead, downgraded to tropical storm

Five people have died so far in the state of North Carolina in the United States after Hurricane Florence struck the country’s east coast late on Friday, Reuters reported. Florence, now downgraded to a tropical storm, still poses the threat of storm surges and “catastrophic flooding” in North and South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 pm update on Friday (8.30 am Saturday Indian time).

A woman and her child died when a tree fell on their home, while a woman died of a heart attack as paramedics got stuck amid debris. A 78-year-old man was electrocuted and another died when he was blown down by high winds.

Florence was a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday but was later downgraded to Category 1 before it made landfall at Wrightsville Beach of North Carolina on Friday. The hurricane centre has forecast that it will move west-southwest on Saturday morning local time and then turn west. It is expected to move north by Monday. It is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday night.

The forecast for wind speeds has been reduced to 100 km per hour. Florence is expected to lead to as much as 76.2 cm to 101.6 cm of rain on the southeastern coast of North Carolina and into the northeastern coast of South Carolina.

North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety said as many as 2.5 million people may be left without power. More than 22,600 people have been housed in 150 shelters and about 10 million could be affected by the storm.

Meanwhile, the White House said President Donald Trump would visit hurricane-hit areas “early to the middle of next week once it is determined his travel will not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts”, AFP reported.