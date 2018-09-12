Kerala nun rape: Bishop Franco Mulakkal transfers responsibilities at diocese ahead of interrogation

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has transferred his administrative responsibilities at the Jalandhar Diocese to a senior official. The Kerala Police have asked him to appear before them on September 19 for interrogation.

In a letter to Church officials dated Thursday, Mulakkal wrote that he was likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officers in Kerala. He said Monsignor Mathew Kokkandam would administer the diocese in his absence “as is the normal practice”.

A group of nuns has been protesting for the last few days in Kochi against the delay in a police investigation. One of them told Scroll.in they would continue the protest till Mulakkal is arrested as the transfer of responsibilities is a normal practice when he leaves the diocese.

In June, a nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation accused Mulakkal of raping her multiple times between 2014 and 2016. The congregation is based in Punjab’s Jalandhar district but it runs two convents in Kerala – one in Kottayam and the other in Kannur. The alleged abuse took place in Kottayam.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court said it would monitor the investigation to ensure that the complainant and witnesses are not intimidated. The court said it was satisfied with the ongoing police investigation, and dismissed a petition seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court refused to order the police to arrest Mulakkal and said it would hear the case after the police interrogate him.

The following day, the Missionaries of Jesus said its internal investigation had found Mulakkal to be innocent.