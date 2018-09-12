rajiv gandhi assassination

Rajiv Gandhi case: TN governor says he hasn’t yet sent Centre a recommendation to release convicts

On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended releasing the seven convicts accused of being involved in the former prime minister’s killing.

by 
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit | IANS

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday said a decision on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be taken in a “just and fair manner” in accordance with the Constitution, PTI reported. He denied reports that he had forwarded to the Centre the state’s recommendation to release the convicts.

On September 9, the state’s Cabinet recommended the release of the convicts and sent the proposal to Purohit.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said a section of media had been reporting that the governor had made a reference in the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and some news channels were holding debates on the assumption. “It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter,” the office said. “The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues.”

The governor’s office said the records on the matter were voluminous and it received the related court judgements only on Friday. “All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously,” the statement said. “Necessary consultation may be carried out, when required, in due course.”

The state government’s recommendation had come after the Supreme Court told Purohit to consider the mercy petition of AG Perarivalan, who is among the seven convicted for the former prime minister’s murder. Apart from Perarivalan, the other convicts are V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini.

On August 10, the Centre told the top court that it was against the state government’s petition to release the convicts and said it would set a “dangerous precedent” and have “international ramifications”. The Congress has also objected to the Tamil Nadu government’s recommendation, though its party President Rahul Gandhi said he had “forgiven” the convicts.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.