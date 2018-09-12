Kolkata: Fire at Bagri Market rages on over 30 hours after breaking out

A fire that broke out in Kolkata’s Bagri Market on Canning Street early on Sunday is still raging over 30 hours later, PTI reported on Monday. Over 400 shops have been completely destroyed in the fire.

Thirty-five fire tenders and 250 fire and rescue services personnel are trying to put out the fire in the six-storey building, an official told ANI. “We’ve reached from ground to top floor, and have succeeded in containing fire but due to presence of chemical there, it’s difficult to contain pockets of fire inside,” the official said.

West Bengal: Latest visuals from Kolkata's Bagree market on Canning Street where a fire had broken out yesterday morning. Fire fighting operation is still underway as fire continues to rage in some parts of the building. pic.twitter.com/qFBC0s5JnP — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

“Almost the entire building has been engulfed in the fire, because a huge amount of inflammable materials stored inside the shops helped spreading it,” another official was quoted as saying by PTI. “Most of the shops are closed with shutters locked due to which which we are facing a tough time to reach crucial points. Despite the problems, we are fighting to the best of our abilities to douse the fire.”

Another official said water scarcity hampered the rescue operations. “Water scarcity is a problem here. If there was a water supply from this area we could have fought the fire in a much better manner,” another fire department official said. “Supplying water has been a problem as it is brought from nearby supplies.”

Flames and black smoke were seen from the third floor on Monday morning, the Hindustan Times reported. Some cracks have reportedly begun to appear in the building, which has also led to fears that it may collapse.

There have been no casualties but six people, including two firemen, were admitted to a hospital after inhaling the toxic smoke.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, criticised the government for issuing conditional fire certificates to the market. Left leader in the West Bengal Assembly Sujan Chakrabarty said, “If there is any foul play, the persons concerned should be probed and punished.”

Trinamool Congress secretary general and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee claimed the government had repeatedly urged market authorities to implement safety measures. “If they heeded the administration, the disaster could have been avoided,” he said.