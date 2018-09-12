Union minister Prakash Javadekar withdraws ‘begging bowl’ comment, says use of term was wrong
During a school event in Pune on Friday, Javadekar said some schools approach the government ‘with a bowl’ seeking help.
Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said he wants to withdraw inappropriate words he used in a speech during a function, reported PTI. Javadekar also said his statement on expenditure on education was misinterpreted.
“Although it is former students of an institute who give back to their educational institutes, there are some schools that keep approaching the government with a bowl seeking help,” Javadekar had said at a school event in Maharashtra’s Pune.
Javadekar issued a clarification on Sunday, saying his statement on government expenditure on education was misinterpreted. “I did not mean that the government will not spend on education and that only the former students should spend on it,” he said, according to Hindustan Times. “The government continues to focus largely on education and will increase the same in the coming future.”
He said he wanted to imply through his statement that alumni should contribute to its alma mater and educational institutions should strengthen their alumni base. “But, having said that, I also realise that the use of the term, ‘begging bowl’ was wrong, and so I take it back,” he said.
Opposition parties , especially the Nationalist Congress Party, criticised the minister for his comment, saying that government money was not “private property”, reported NDTV.