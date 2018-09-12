state news

Kerala: Actor Mohanlal apologises after snubbing reporter who asked him about protesting nuns

The actor claimed the ‘untimely question’ was raised when he was briefing the media about the state’s flood relief activities.

by 
Prathyush Thomas/ Wikimedia Commons

Actor Mohanlal on Sunday apologised to a reporter who sought his comment on a group of nuns protesting against the delay in a police investigation into Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun.

In a Facebook post, the actor said his remarks were not intended to hurt any individual, institution or journalism. “If my reply had hurt the individual who raised the question, please accept my apology considering me as an elder brother,” he said.

Mohanlal was at the Kochi port on Saturday to distribute flood relief material that had arrived from various countries. When a reporter asked for his comment on the ongoing protests by the Kerala nuns, the actor said: “Aren’t you ashamed to ask a question like this now? What is the connection between what I am doing here and the protests?”

Mohanlal said the “untimely question” was raised when he was briefing the media about the flood relief activities by the foundation.

“The question is relevant as it is one of the most discussing issues in the state at present,” the actor said. “But I was not in a mood then to reply to that question. As a human being and as a son, I was in a different state of mind at that time. That’s why such a reply came from me,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Bishop Franco Mulakkal has written a letter to Pope Francis, seeking permission to temporarily step down from his responsibilities at the Jalandhar Diocese. Mulakkal has been accused of raping the multiple times between 2014 and 2016, which is now being investigated by the Kerala Police.

