Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Home minister to inaugurate ‘smart border’ fence along part of India-Pakistan border

The pilot project, which covers two stretches each of 5.5 km, will create an invisible electronic barrier to prevent infiltration.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate two pilot projects of “smart border” fencing built under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System programme. Singh will travel to a forward area in Jammu to inaugurate the project, an unidentified senior official told PTI.

The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System is a five-layer elaborate plan to end infiltration along the 2,900-km western border with Pakistan, to prevent more Pathankot-like attacks as well as smuggling. It was reportedly approved in April 2016.

The two border fencing projects, each covering a 5.5 km stretch along the international border in Jammu, will get a first-of-its-kind high-tech surveillance system that will create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water, air and underground, reported IANS.

“Smart fencing uses a number of devices for surveillance, communication and data storage,” the senior official told PTI. “Sensors like thermal imager, underground sensors, fibre optical sensors, radar and sonar will be mounted on different platforms like aerostat, tower and poles as part of the smart fence.”

The new system provides for round-the-clock surveillance on the border and in adverse weather conditions like dust storm, fog or heavy rain, the official said.

Border Security Force Director General KK Sharma had earlier said such gadgetry will be deployed along India’s border with Bangladesh too.

