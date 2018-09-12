IRCTC scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav
The three have to be present in Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bharadwaj’s court at the Patiala House Court complex on October 6.
A court in Delhi’s Patiala House Court complex on Monday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam. The three have to be present in Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bharadwaj’s court on October 6, reported PTI.
The court also issued a production warrant against Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with a fodder scam case. The court issued the summons after taking note of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in a tender awarded to a private company called Sujata Hotels to develop and operate two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2005, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union railways minister. In return, he allegedly received a three-acre plot worth Rs 45 crore through a benami company owned by the wife of a Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian.
The Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April. The CBI had also filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and son, and 11 others in the case.
On August 24, the Enforcement Directorate filed its first chargesheet against Yadav, Rabri Devi and others. The chargesheet also named Yadav’s son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a company Lara Projects (earlier known as Delight Marketing Private Limited), and 10 others. On August 31, the court granted bail to all the accused.