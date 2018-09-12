Pakistan Army has propped up Imran Khan, not prudent to expect change, says VK Singh

India is doubtful if the new civilian government in Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be able to bring about change as the Army still rules the country, Union Minister VK Singh said on Monday. Singh, who did not refer to Khan by name, said the Army has propped up the new prime minister and it remains to be seen if he stays within its control, reported PTI.

Asked about incidents of infiltration at the border after the change of government in Pakistan, the minister of state for external affairs said it was not prudent to expect change. “After all, the person has been propped up by the [Pakistan] Army,” he said. “The Army still rules. So let’s wait and watch how things go – whether the person remains under army control or doesn’t remain under its control.”

Singh, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi, said dialogue with Pakistan can take place only if the environment is conducive for talks. The former Indian Army chief said there cannot be a single solution to make the borders more secure as the topography across the country is unique. “From plains to deserts and mountains and other terrains, one kind of solution cannot be applied to our border and the variety of the terrain has to be factored in while designing any solutions for making the border security more robust and smart,” he added.

India is yet to receive any proposal from Pakistan on opening the Kartarpur border crossing for Sikh pilgrims, Singh said. “Nothing has come from the government’s [Pakistan] side,” he added. “This issue has been going on for a very long time.”

Last month, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said Pakistan had expressed its willingness to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from next year. The gurdwara at present is built on the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died on September 22, 1539.